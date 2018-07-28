Liverpool transfers, rumours: Reds fans will get first glimpse of Alisson in Dublin | Midfielder flattered by Championship club interest | Klopp would have signed Alisson if Reds had won Champions League

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has admitted he is flattered by Cardiff City's continued interest in him.

The midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan with Neil Warnock’s men, helping them to automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“Of course it means a lot to me because I was there - it means I showed some good games to them and they want me back.

“But we will see what the best is for me and for the club,” he said, (Sky Sports)

Klopp would have signed Alisson even if Reds had won Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted he would have signed Alisson this summer even if his side had won the Champions League final in May.

Loris Karius made two high profile errors in the defeat to Real Madrid but the Reds boss said: ""If we had won the final and Alisson had been on the market we would have gone for him because we think he is the goalkeeper we want.” (Daily Express)

Fans will get first glimpse of Alisson in Dublin

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans they will get their first glimpse of goalkeeper Alisson when they face Napoli in Dublin on Saturday, August 4.

Besiktas approach for Liverpool goalkeeper - report

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have made an approach to Liverpool for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, reports The Independent.

The Belgium international fell down the pecking order last season, with Loris Karius prefrred as number one.

The Andfield club have since made Becker Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper after his move from Roma earlier this month.