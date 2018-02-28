Luis Enrique's wage demands could scupper move to Chelsea | Liverpool favourites to sign Napoli play-maker Jorginho | Manchester United ready to sell defender Matteo Darmian

Luis Enrique to Chelsea, Liverpool chase Serie A star and Manchester United are ready to sell Italian defender Matteo Darmian.

Luis Enrique's chances of taking over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea could rest on whether or not the former Barcelona coach is willing to accept a much lower wage than he was paid by the Catalan giants. (Daily Telegraph)

Sources close to Neymar say the Brazil superstar will have surgery on his fractured metatarsal to maximise his chances of being fit for this summer's World Cup. (AS)

Spanish champions Real Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the summer, such is the difficulty involved in signing top target Harry Kane from Tottenham. (The Independent)

Chelsea will have contract talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after their key games against Barcelona and Leicester in March. (London Evening Standard)

Juventus are to open talks with the representatives of Liverpool's German Emre Can, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are favourites to sign Napoli's Brazilian-born Italy international playmaker Jorginho. (Daily Star)

Manchester United are ready to sell Italian defender Matteo Darmian, with Juventus interested. (Daily Star)

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots is thrilled to see the Dane linked with top clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Goal.com)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with Dele Alli after the young England midfielder's latest diving controversy. (London Evening Standard)