Major blow for Derry City as David Parkhouse set to miss Dundalk FAI Cup clash

DERRY CITY's leading goalscorer, David Parkhouse has been hit with an untimely one match suspension which will rule him out of Friday night's FAI Cup second round clash with holders, Dundalk at Brandywell.

The striker, who has netted 17 times this season has been in a rich vein of form of late, however, he is set to sit out the visit of Dundalk after receiving a one match ban, having accumulated eight yellow cards.

Given no caution or mandatory suspension arising from an accumulation of cautions may be appealed by the club, the news will come as a major blow for Derry boss, Declan Devine who will hope to have Colchester United loanee, Junior Ogedi Uzokwe back from injury to bolster his options.

Parkhouse, who missed a penalty kick in Derry's 2-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers last Friday night, scored the opener in a 2-2 draw against Dundalk when the teams last met in the league back in May.

The Northern Ireland U21 international was responsible for Derry's progression into the second round of the FAI Cup after his late strike saw off the plucky challenge of First Division outfit, Wexford in the opening round of the competition.

Devine does have other attacking options for the fixture with Michael McCrudden, Junior and Conor Davis also capable of leading the line.