TIERNAN Lynch has urged Derry City fans to ramp up the hostility for visitors to Brandywell Stadium this season and make the Lone Moor Road venue a ‘fortress’ for his under siege troops.​

​The atmosphere at the opening home match of the season last week was a contributing factor to Derry's battling 1-0 win over Bohemians as the crowd responded to the fight and intensity shown from the players which was largely absent in last year's run-in.

The opening of the new North Stand in the coming weeks - potentially for the next home match against Galway United but realistically for the visit of Cork City on April 4th - will take the matchday experience and the intimidation level for visiting teams to another level.

Many previous managers have spoken about the desire to turn Brandywell into a fortress and Lynch is no different as he's determined to ensure a trip to the Walled City isn't seen as a soft touch for away teams.

It's a collective effort required from fans and players as Lynch hopes his team can once again harness that energy from the terraces this Friday night against Waterford.

"That's definitely our aim and objective - going away from Brandywell is tough and there's lots of hostility at these away grounds," said the City boss. "The one thing we have to try and ensure is that we take advantage of being at home with our home crowd and the atmosphere. We have to create that hostility for teams coming.

"I thought Friday night the fans were absolutely and utterly outstanding. Just like we're trying to do on the pitch we're trying to build on that on the pitch."

The contrast in performances from the opening match at Tolka to last weekend's home opener against Bohs were night and day but Lynch insists his team have a very clear style of play which aims to be easy on the eye.

Derry City players celebrate in front the Brandywell fans after Michael Duffy's winner against Bohs last week.

"I think every game is different. We have a very specific playing style and we want to try and stick to it and build on it.

"As the season develops we'll get closer to what we want to do home and away. Our objective, and this is no disrespect to anyone else, we want to try and make the fans enjoy the 90 minutes. We want to play on the frontfoot. We want to go forward. We want to try and score goals.

"The different people I've spoken to and been around and had conversations with about Derry and what Derry's about, I think that's what they want to see."

The 3-1 defeat to Shelbourne in Dublin provided plenty of food for thought for Lynch and particularly those new signings who were previously unfamiliar with the League of Ireland. The City boss believes his new-look squad is quickly taking shape but not yet the finished article.

"I think Tolka was a great learning curve for us. It definitely wasn't the result you wanted but it opened our eyes to certain things which we have to learn from and learn from very, very quickly.

"At the time there were certain things in that game and maybe only we saw it because there's certain things we're trying to do but there were lots of positives in that game believe it or not.

"I thought Friday night against Bohs, again there were lots of positives in the game which definitely gives us heart in terms of what we want to do and where we want to go. It definitely gives us something to build on.

"Our objective now is to go and build on last week's performance. There were lots of good things we did and definitely things we can improve on.

“The weather played a major factor in the game and to an extent it spoiled the game but it definitely gave both teams half advantages with the strength of the wind and all that goes with it.

"But we were really pleased. At this stage it's all about results and trying to build a bit of momentum and I think performances will definitely follow."