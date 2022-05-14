Higgins felt his side were superb and dominated the game for 70 minutes but just like last Monday evening's game against St Patrick's Athletic, they weren't ruthless enough in front of goal.

The Derry manager conceded he didn't know how his team only secured one point from their last two outings, but he was quick to point out that he feels the Brandywell club are going in the right direction.

When asked could he figure out how his team left Tallaght Stadium with no points he stated: "No, it's the same story as Monday, we have deserved minimum four points over the last five days and we have got one and ultimately when you don't take your chances it costs you.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City midfielder Joe Thomson holds off Shamrock Rovers' Richie Towell. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

"For us to elevate as a team and for us to become really, really challengers, then we have to take our chances. Shamrock Rovers had one or two chances and they took one and that's the difference.

"I don't think many teams come to Tallaght and play as open, as brave and courageous as we played tonight and that's going to be a feature of the team over the next number of years.

"We're going to get there, we have a hell of a team here and I think ultimately when you are bringing on Danny Mandroiu, Dylan Watts and Sean Kavanagh, the list goes on, from the bench, which they have built over a period of time and you see the fruits of it, but as I have said we plan to build and we are going to be one hell of a team.

"I think we were OK in the Brandywell against them and it was more of a 50/50 game than what it was tonight actually.

"I'm really, really proud of the performance and really proud of the players and I think it's clear for everyone to see that we are coming and we are coming strong."

The Hoops had the luxury of bringing on Kavanagh, Mandroiu, Watts and Barry Cotter after the break and those changes meant they started to get more of a foothold in the game, with the ex-Bohemians midfielder racing into the box to fire home the all important winning goal, but Higgins felt Derry should have been a few goals in front before Mandroiu's strike, in fact the Derry boss couldn't believe how Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus kept out Jamie McGonigle's first half effort.

"I felt probably there freshness in the team probably got them a bit of control but for the first 70 minutes we were the better team and should have been one or two in front," insisted the Limavady man.

"Alan Mannus makes an unbelievable save, I don't know how he's kept it out, but to be honest we go away from here devastated but also knowing that we are going in the right direction and we are doing things right.

"The players have been fantastic and have deserved more over the last couple of days. Look, no matter where we go, we are going to have a go, I think it suits the profile of the player that we have.