Manchester United and Real Madrid hold 'SECRET TALKS' over World Cup winner, Red Devils want Premier League ace, and more

Manchester United feature heavily in today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Inter Milan are apparently leading the race to land France and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both keen on the forward. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United want to sign James Maddison from Leicester City, but worry that they will fail to land him in January. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion frontman Glenn Murray. (The Guardian)

West Ham United have agreed a £4m fee for Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph. (The Guardian)

Burnley are lining up a move for Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna. (Daily Mail)

Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly want to sign striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk in Belgium. (The Guardian)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pledged his commitment to Arsenal, after being linked with a move away. (Various)

Aston Villa will cover all of Danny Drinkwater’s £110k-per-week wages as part of his loan deal from Chelsea. (Various)

Manchester United and Real Madrid have reportedly held ‘secret talks’ over the transfer of midfielder Paul Pogba. (Daily Express)