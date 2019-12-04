Manchester United battle Arsenal to sign Juventus star, Solskjaer could be sacked within two games, and more

Every Premier League team will be in action in midweek, including Manchester United v Spurs and Liverpool v Everton. For now, here are today's Premier League rumours.

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to do battle in a bit to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Demiral is a 21-year-old Turkish defender, and is reportedly open to the idea of leaving Italy in a search for regular first-team football.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United and Arsenal are both said to be interested in signing the defender in January, though Italian giants AC Milan are also said to be keeping an eye on him.

The Old Trafford club have been linked with a host of players ahead of the January window, including Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

The rest of today's headlines:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked depending on Manchester United’s results against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs and Manchester City. (The Sun)

AC Milan have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud. (Calciomercato)

Jose Mourinho’s arrival has not changed the situation of Christian Eriksen, who is committed to leaving Spurs and will reject any contract offer. (The Telegraph)

Both Arsenal and Everton are keen on former Valencia coach Marcelino. (Daily Mail)

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to return to management as soon as possible. (Fox Sports)

Newcastle United will only listen to bids in excess of £15m for Dwight Gayle. A number of Championship clubs are interested in his services. (The Telegraph)

Amazon will keep Alan Shearer and Michael Owen apart during their work for Amazon, after the pair fell out earlier this year. (Various)