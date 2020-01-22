Manchester United close in a HUGE transfer, Liverpool favourites to sign £40m Frenchman, Edinson Cavani's Dad discusses interest from Red Devils and Chelsea - gossip

We're heading into the final nine days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight below:

According to reports in Italy, Newcastle United have made an offer to AC Milan for attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have joined the race for £40m-rated Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare and could be favourites to sign him ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham. (LeSport10)

Manchester United have agreed a £55m deal for Bruno Fernandes with his appearance against Braga on Tuesday set to be his last for Sporting Lisbon. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have submitted a shock enquiry for Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck and have been quoted £20m for his services. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are rivalling Everton and Celtic for Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh during the January transfer window. (Football League World)

The father of Edinson Cavani, linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, wants his son to join Atletico Madrid in the near future. (El Chiringuito TV)

A bookmaker has suspended betting on Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale making an emotional return to Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

West Ham are interested in signing former Leeds United and Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira this month. (ExWHUemployee)

Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Burnley-linked Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, who has a £7m release clause. (Bristol Live)

And the Blades are interested in Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell with Chris Wilder ready to a "significant fee" for the player. (Daily Record)

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to turn Aaron Mooy’s loan into a permanent deal to ward off interest from Premier League clubs. (Telegraph)