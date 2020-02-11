Manchester United launch shock £127m bid, Pep Guardiola's next club revealed, Liverpool could land £77m man: Rumours

The very latest news from the Premier League:

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has backed Sheffield United as good enough to maintain their push for the Champions League places. (Sheffield Star)

Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly has a £127m release clause in his Napoli contract. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City see 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero. (90min)

Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Jorginho would be interested in moving to Juventus, managed by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri. (Daily Mail)

Coutinho has been told he can leave Barcelona for £77m in the summer, with Manchester United and Liverpool among a number of Premier League clubs interested. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ruled out a Premier League move for Gareth Bale, saying that he has an important role to play in the Spanish capital. (Various)

Bristol City are set to lose winger Niclas Eliasson unless they are promoted, with Burnley rivalling Lazio and Celtic for his signature. (Bristol Post)

Newcastle United have reportedly ‘made contact’ in their bid to sign Antonee Robinson from Wigan Athletic. The AC Milan target is also wanted by Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus will offer Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola a blank cheque offer to join the Italian champions. (The Sun)