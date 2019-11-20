Manchester United make move for Championship ace, Pogba makes his decision, and more

With the international break coming to an end, focus now turns towards the return of the Premier League this weekend. Key clashes include Manchester City v Chelsea, Liverpool's trip to face Crystal Palace and Manchester United's match-up with Sheffield United.

Manchester United are looking at bringing in a Championship ace according to the Daily Mail, with Reading's Danny Loader said to be of interest.

19-year-old Loader has made 29 appearances for the Royals since breaking into the first team, and appears to have caught the eye of the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen how serious United's interest is.

In other news, Paul Pogba is said to prefer a move to Juventus than Real Madrid, and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is the centre of a tug-of-war between Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma, with all three keen to sign him permanently.

The rest of today's headlines:

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur boss and replaced by Jose Mourinho. (Various)

Pep Guardiola's agent has refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving for Bayern Munich. (AS)

West Ham United may look to appoint Rafael Benitez if they decide to sack manager Manuel Pellegrini. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley battling Stoke City for out of contract winger, Emery given deadline, and more

£60m Arsenal target Reinier Jesus has been described as a ‘Kaka clone’. (The Sun)

Bolton accidentally named a mystery Sheffield United trialist as Kieran Phillips in an under-23s game. HITC speculate that it could be the player of the same name that is currently struggling for gametime at Everton.