Manchester United 'make offer' for PSG star, Old Trafford man in SHOCK move to Italy, and more

Manchester United feature heavily in today's roundup of the latest Premier League gossip.

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly ‘made offers’ for PSG striker Edison Cavani. (The Sun)

Manchester City are keen on signing in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has scored three goals against them this season. (Calcio Mercato)

Chelsea still want to sign Wilfried Zaha in January, but don’t want to spend £80m on the winger. (Daily Express)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelloti reportedly wants to cull a number of star players, including Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Various)

Aston Villa are being tipped for a surprise move to sign former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has held talks ahead of a potential move to Manchester United. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White is being linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs. White has impressed on loan at Leeds United this season. (Daily Mirror)

Ashley Young has reportedly agreed terms with Inter Milan ahead of a bizarre move. (Various)

Napoli have been linked with a shock move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay. (The Telegraph)