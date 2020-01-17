Manchester United 'offered' PSG star, Liverpool consider 'club record' bid, Arsenal star opens up on key decision: Rumours

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature in today's rumours.

West Ham United are plotting a loan bid for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, formerly an Everton player under Hammers boss David Moyes. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign PSG’s Uruguayan forward Edison Cavani before the end of the January window. (Manchester Evening News)

The bookies make Crystal Palace favourites to land Mbwana Samatta at odds of 7/2, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion at 5/1. (Sky Bet)

Sheffield United are putting off a decision on pursuing Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window. Bowen would reportedly cost £20m. (Various)

Liverpool are considering a club-record £107m move for Germany star Kai Havertz. (Various)

Newcastle United have ‘opened talks’ with Arsenal youngster Alfie Matthews. (Football Insider)

Members of Manchester United’s board are keen on bringing Mauricio Pochettino as manager at the end of the season. (The Independent)

Burnley striker Matej Vydra is keen to leave Turf Moor to secure first team football. (Burnley Express)

Eddie Nketiah’s attitude in training was enough to persuade Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to keep him in North London for the remainder of the season. (The Athletic)