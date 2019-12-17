Manchester United star was 'fooled' into signing by Ronaldinho, Arteta set to be named Arsenal boss, and more

Manchester United and Arsenal feature in today's Premier League news.

Brazilian star Kleberson was a big name when he signed for Manchester United, yet he was something of a flop at Old Trafford, and only made a handful of appearances.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he revealed that he was tricked by samba legend Ronaldinho into signing for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, after the ex-Barcelona star claimed he would also sign for United.

Kleberson said: "It was an easy choice, but there’s a funny story about it, too. When [Manchester] United’s interest in me was confirmed, I was with the national team in France for the FIFA Confederations Cup.

"I can remember it clearly: I was with Ronaldinho and his brother/agent, Assis. Ronaldinho said, “They want to sign both of us.” I said, “OK, let’s go, then!” ‘I was so glad that he would be coming with me. I went back to Brazil and kept negotiating with United, but then Ronaldinho fooled me and went to play in the warm weather at Barcelona! He sent me to Manchester.

"That’s a joke between us until today. He knows that he owes me one."

The rest of today's headlines:

Manuel Pellegrini will remain in charge of West Ham United over Christmas after guiding the side to victory over Southampton. (The Guardian)

Contrary to reports Arsenal have not approached Wolves for permission to speak to boss Nuno Espirito Santo. (Express and Star)

Swansea City are winning the race to bring in Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster on a loan deal in January. (The Telegraph)

Arsenal’s managing director was spotted leaving Mikel Arteta’s house in the early hours, sparking rumours that a return to The Emirates is imminent for the Manchester City assistant coach. (Various)

Nathan Ake has a £40m release clause to leave Bournemout, but Chelsea will have to trigger it soon as the clause expires next summer. (Daily Mail)

Everton are keen to bring in either former boss David Moyes, or a glamour appointment in ex-AC Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti. (The Sun)

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea star N’Golo Kante. (Daily Mirror)