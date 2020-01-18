Manchester United swoop for Champions League star, Leeds United face huge demands to land Premier League striker, Liverpool target makes decision: Rumours

Manchester United, Liverpool and Leeds United feature in today's rumours.

A leading surgeon has warned that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is likely to miss England’s Euro 2020 campaign after undergoing surgery. (Various)

Manchester United are keen on PSG defender Thomas Meunier. (French Football News)

Sheffield United were expected to hold off until the summer before moving for Hull City man Jarrod Bowen, but they could ultimately miss out with Leeds United expected to make a January bid for the forward. (The Sun)

Harry Maguire has been named as the new Manchester United captain ahead of Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion are keen on Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill. Burnley and Sheffield United have also been working on a deal for the Robins’ star man. (Bristol Post)

Burnley are keen on £18m striker Vedat Muriqi, who plys his trade at Fenerbahce in Turkey. (Sporx)

Newcastle United are ‘set to sign’ Inter Milan wideman Valentino Lazaro, according to a respected journalist. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Arsenal and Manchester United target Thomas Lemar has decided that he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid until the summer. (Daily Express)

Liverpool target Timo Werner is keen on an eventual Premier League move, yet wants to stay with RB Leipzig until the end of the season to try and win the Bundesliga. (Various)