'PROUD' Derry City captain Mark Connolly admits wearing the skipper's armband at the Brandywell club comes with an immense weight of expectation and he's hoping he can do the role justice by leading the team to second spot in Cork.

The Monaghan man was appointed club captain by Tiernan Lynch last February ahead of the 2025 season and admits it's been both 'tough' and 'rewarding' during a season of transition.

There's been no silverware but European football has been secured with a game to spare and Derry can finish the campaign off on a high by cementing the runners-up spot at Turner's Cross on Saturday.

Connolly agrees with his manager's assessment that success can only be measured by trophies in the cabinet but given the many obstacles faced by the club this term, the big centre half believes the team - who were written off by most pundits for being too old in preseason - aren't getting the plaudits they deserve.

"I've had the privilege to captain a few clubs over my career and obviously when you're captain of Derry City it's a big weight," said the former Dundee United and Wolves defender. "There's a big expectation on you and it's not been plain-sailing. It's been tough at times.

"There's been a lot of doubts amongst the team, the age profile and it would be easy to go under and wave the white flag and say 'fair enough, we're not as good' but the boys have really dug in and grinded out a lot of results.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion which is fair enough but when you've been in football long enough and played at a decent enough level like the majority of boys in our dressing room have, then you know what you're going to get.

"Age profile was a big thing and people spoke about it but it means very little if you're winning football matches and up challenging at the top. That's what we've done.

Derry City captain Mark Connolly hopes to secure a new contract with the club.

"We have players in that dressing room who know how to win football matches and see out games, drive standards and keep pushing the club forward.

"To be fair it wasn't a thing like ‘we're going to silence these people’ but I think people just throw out stuff to see where it goes.

"Potentially we could finish second in the league which shows it's been a good season.We're not happy we're finishing second but you have to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. For the many changes that happened at the club this season, it's not been a bad year.

"There's been a lot of change and different players coming in and getting to know players and what way to push players and drive standards and keep going.

"But for me it's been rewarding. You can see how much boys are pushing and keeping driving and for me, one of the biggest things is the lads in the dressing room all get on. It's a group of around 20 odd players who you could call friends.

"For me it's been a year of learning but also being a senior player, it's about learning about myself and I'm still learning. I need to be better at some things.

"I've done quite well on other things but I can still improve on stuff and maybe how to deal with certain things. But this year has been a really good learning curve. It's been a successful enough season.

"We've really dug in this year and it's given the club a platform now to really push on and fingers crossed we can finish second and who knows if Rovers win the cup final there could be the potential to be in Europa League football.

“So it's really exciting times for the club and it's been brilliant to be a part of it. Fingers crossed we win on Saturday and we give ourselves that opportunity."

The club presented Connolly with his first taste of European experience in 2023 but will he be for next season's campaign on the continent?

"To be honest, from the last time I spoke about it there's been no change," he responded when asked how his contract talks are progressing.

"But the priority and the main thing for me now is to finish the season on Saturday and then I'm sure we'll pick up and find out where we're at then so we'll wait until the season finishes."

