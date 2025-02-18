​MARK Connolly described his appointment as Derry City captain as 'an absolute honour' as the defender vowed to give everything in his power to drive the club forward.

​The Monaghan man is confident the Brandywell club will bounce quickly back from a demoralising opening night defeat to Shelbourne and can’t wait to play in front of the home support against Bohemians on Friday.

It was a disjointed performance at Tolka Park which lacked intensity as Damien Duff's well drilled side exposed Derry's defensive frailties seemingly at will.

It was a bittersweet evening for Connolly who proudly wore the captain's armband but he knows it will take time for this new-look City team to click together and he's hoping it's going to be sooner rather than later.

"It's an incredible honour,” he said of his captaincy role. “This football club is an absolutely huge football club in Ireland.

"I've watched documentaries and I've seen stuff about Derry City over the years and it has a great history and it's an absolute honour to captain Derry.

"My job now is to try and push everyone forward and push the club forward as best I can and give absolutely everything.”

Connolly, who is in his fourth season in the League of Ireland knew it would be a baptism of fire for Derry’s new players against a Shelbourne team who have been three years in the making.

Derry City captain Mark Connolly is confident of a positive reaction against Bohemians. Photograph by Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

“I knew that was going to happen and tried to relay that the newer players who have never played in the league before that Shels are still on that wave of winning the league and they've a team they have built over a number of years.

"They've added quality to it. They know exactly what they're system is and what works for them.

"But the first goal doesn't help and when you score and then concede from kick-off basically, you're not really going to pick up many points or win many games if you're doing that.

”It's the first game and it's not panic buttons. Obviously new players are coming into the league and it's also a completely new staff. We'll go again Monday and hopefully put it right next week.

Mark Connolly in action against Shelbourne on Friday night. Photo by Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

"It was a really frustrating night but this is going to take time. I don't want it take time. I want it to be right now. Unfortunately if you look at the bigger picture this is going to take a bit of time.”

Derry face into a Brandywell double-header against Bohemians and Waterford next and Connolly is hoping home advantage can give them an edge.

“The fans at the end were clapping us off and that goes a long way.

"It's a long bus journey up for us. It's a long car or bus journey for those fans but to know we've got their support and backing of all those Derry fans is incredible. All us players and staff can't thank them enough.

“I think the club is in really positive hands at the moment and this season and in seasons to come it's going to be moving in the right direction.”

It was a difficult night for Derry’s defence on Friday night with Shels strike duo Sean Boyd and Mipo Odubeko constant threats.

Sam Todd was involved in all three of the Shelbourne goals and Connolly has no doubts over his ability to respond to adversity.

"Sam is a talented player, a young enough lad with loads of ability.

"This is professional football and you're always under the microscope and a mistake or a header or whatever it may be but he blocked three, four, five shots that could’ve been goals.

“We're a team. There's no individual. Whether we win, lose or draw games we're never pointing fingers.

"It's all about how we react and go again. If we're going to win anything and do anything we need to make sure we stick together.

“There's an amazing group of boys in that dressing room that want to do well. If anyone is down or low there will be arms put around them but it's a long season.

"We have some talented boys who will need help and we have to make sure we help and push the club forward.

"Tonight, it happens. It's football and it's all about how we react. We’ll go again on Monday and try and put things right.

”I can't wait to get back to Brandywell. The fans are incredible people to come down tonight and to clap the boys off at the end after losing 3-1.

"It's a long way to come, it's expensive and that just shows you the type of people we have supporting us and we'll need that all season.

"All I can guarantee from this group of players and staff is that we will give it everything."