​MARK Connolly's a 'glass half full' kind of person and the defender believes Derry City is in a 'privileged '' position as the only League of Ireland team in the running for a league and cup 'double'.

​Sitting four points behind Shelbourne in the league table with a game in hand and five fixtures remaining, the Candy Stripes are the bookies' favourites to clinch a first top flight championship trophy since 1997 and he's embracing the challenge.

Tonight it's all about the FAI Cup and reaching a second final in three years under the stewardship of Ruaidhri Higgins and Connolly says the players are relishing the opportunity to make a quick-fire return to the Aviva Stadium.

"We're in a privileged position at the moment and in a position every other team would love to be in, being in two competitions still at this stage of the season so you've got to embrace it and enjoy it."

Derry City defender Mark Connolly pictured with manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

After last Friday's toothless display against Drogheda, Connolly knows the team owes the fans a performance against Bohs and he's prepared to roll his sleeves up and fight for a place in the 2024 decider.

"You can sit and be doom and gloom and feel sorry for yourselves after a bad performance or after not getting the result you want but we have to stick together, roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

"You could let the negativity at times after a bad result get to you but we're experienced enough to deal with that so we have to stay positive and enjoy what's ahead of us which is a cup semi-final on Friday and an amazing run-in in the league coming up.

"Sometimes you can get a wee bit frustrated and sometimes you see that negativity is something people like jumping onto and a lot of times people don't like the positive story or positive situation.

The Men’s FAI Cup on display at Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

"Realistically, when you strip it all back, we're sitting second with a game in hand in the league and we're in the FAI Cup semi-final. I know at times it's been up and down and been frustrating. Obviously fans and people are frustrated at that but no more than ourselves. We'd love to be sitting clear at the top with loads of points on the board but unfortunately it hasn't been that way for whatever reason.

"As it stands, we're still in a really good situation and you have to stay positive and optimistic about what's happening. Don't be a glass half empty person, be a glass half full and embrace it and stick together!"

Derry's allocation in Dalymount Park's Mono Stand has been sold out and Connolly has urged them to help get the team over the line, knowing how much it means to the city and everyone involved in the club to get a chance to repeat their 2022 heroics at the National Stadium.

"It would be amazing. There's still people around the city talking about that day and how it was. How many people travelled up on the day was amazing and it's something we now want to get back to and do it.

"Dalymount is a tough place to go. Their fans whenever they're on top it properly lifts them, but our tickets sold out straight away which was amazing and good to see the people backing us. Hopefully on Friday night we can reward them with a win.

"We're up this part of the country away from everyone else and need to stick together. The players will thrive off that positivity like it has been at home the last two performances especially when the place was bouncing. It felt like it was back in 2022 when we won the FAI Cup. We need everyone to stick with us and push us over the line.

"At times it may not be pretty or what people are picturing in their heads. We just need to make sure we give absolutely everything and hopefully come the end of the season it's enough."