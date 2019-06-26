Martin O'Neill believes Roy Keane now has the experience to become huge success in management

MARTIN O'Neill believes his former Ireland and Nottingham Forest assistant, Roy Keane will go on to become a 'big success' in club management.

The Forest boss has began pre-season without his No. 2 who spent five years as his right-hand man in the Ireland set-up before joining him for the final five months of last season as his assistant at the City Ground.

Keane has been linked with a return to Man United as part of the coaching staff and the vacant Newcastle United job as he looks to return to management.

His last managerial stint was with Ipswich Town in the Championship from 2009-2011 which followed a two-year spell with Sunderland (2006-2008).

Commenting about his long-standing relationship with the Cork Man, O'Neill says he loved working alongside him and has 'no problem' with Keane's decision, wishing him every success in the future.

And with the experience of helping guide Ireland to the 2016 European Championships behind him, O'Neill reckons he's more than ready to go out on his own again.

"I have absolutely no problem with it," said the Forest boss. "I've loved working with him it was great. We had some great days working together with the Republic of Ireland and qualification for the European Championships which were fantastic.

"But I think Roy always wanted to go back into management himself and I think he wanted to be his own man which I think he has been for a long time. We've had a really great time. He came and he said he would think about it (leaving) when the season was ending and this is what he wants to do and good luck to him.

"I think with all the experiences he has behind him now I think he will be a big success again."