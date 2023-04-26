Derry’s St. Joseph’s Boys’ School are aiming for victory in the Northern Ireland U16 SchoolsCup this Friday when they take on Grosvenor Grammar at the Blanchflower Stadium (1pm kick off).
Even reaching the final of a competition that started out with more than 200 schools is a huge achievement, but Emmett McGinty’s squad is determined to bring the silverware back to Creggan and who’d back against them after a fabulous run to the final. Check out our pen pics to meet the players trying to create their own piece of history with St. Joseph’s and see Friday’s ‘Journal’ for a full final preview . . .
1. GLENN McCOURT (Midfielder) A naturally gifted footballer, Glenn is exciting to watch, is very creative and has weighed in with goals throughout the competition.
2. KYLE REDDEN – Defender- A full-back who has been called upon several times in the journey to the final and has never let his team down.
3. CALLUM DEERY – Midfielder – The midfield general of the group who is excellent on the ball. Never shirks a challenge and has chipped in with a key goal in the semi-final.
4. SHEA McGARVEY – Defender – A no-nonsense defender who is very physical in his defending. Was sent up front against St Louis Grammar at Ballymena and contributed to the equaliser.
