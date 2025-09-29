Michael Duffy has agreed a new long term deal with Derry City. Photo by Kevin Morrison.

Michael Duffy feels like he has a weight off his shoulder after finalising a new deal which will see him at Derry City for another three years.

The 31-year-old made his 200th appearance for the Candy Stripes in Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Drogheda and has always maintained his wish to finish his career at his hometown club.

Along with Brian Maher, the City winger has played every game this season and he has been instrumental in Tiernan Lynch’s side’s push for a European place.

Contract talks have been ongoing since the summer and Duffy was delighted to finally agree terms on a new deal which will keep him at Brandywell until the end of the 2028 season at least.

“It feels great,” said Duffy, “I'm delighted. I've made it clear that Derry City is where I want to be and to sign another three year deal I'm over the moon and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years here."

Asked if it felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders now that he can concentrate on his football, Duffy agreed, stating there was only one outcome he had wished for.

“Aye it does, because it's been going on for a bit of time. I'm just delighted now it's all done. Here is always where I wanted to be and where I wanted to play my football. I want to try my best to be successful here.” The winger won the June SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers player of the month award and he’s been in sensational form all season, scoring nine league goals and leading the assist charts for the league. He believes he’s playing some of the best football of his career.

“Definitely in my time at Derry anyway, I feel like I've got back to myself and I probably am playing some of the best football in my career and I'm glad I'm doing it at my hometown club. Hopefully I can keep that going and there's another couple of good years ahead.”

Michael Duffy has signed a new two year deal with Derry City. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Manager, Lynch was full of praise for Duffy’s contribution throughout the campaign which has so far yielded 10 goals in 34 games in all competitions.

“Mickey has been superb for us all season,” said Lynch. “You can see how much this club means to him and it’s great news for all of us that he has committed his future to Derry City” he said.

CEO Sean Barrett echoed Lynch’s sentiments and added that there was never any doubt that the player would remain at the Brandywell.

“Discussions have been going on for a few weeks but we made it perfectly clear that we wanted him to stay and Michael was adamant that he felt the same way.

“He’s a very popular person at this club and among the fans, and the Board is absolutely delighted to get the deal done.”

The player himself added that now his future had been secured, he was looking forward to helping Derry City continue to challenge for honours.

"These next four games are absolutely massive. We have two home games left and the next one is obviously on Friday and it's a massive, massive game for us. We're all looking forward to it. We've been on a good run recently and hopefully we can get a big three points here.

“I’m really happy here and enjoying my football and all I want is to focus on trying to win trophies with Derry City. It’s why I came back and why I want to finish my career at the Brandywell.

“We have four games left now to try to keep hold of a European place and look to build from there over the next few years.”