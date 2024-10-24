Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​MODEST Michael Duffy felt he probably didn't fully deserve to be named in the PFAI Team of the Year this season but the Derry City winger is intent on justifying his selection during a nail-biting finale to the 2024 season.

​The 2018 PFAI Player of the Year has featured in the prestigious team of the year FOUR times [2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024] since his arrival back in the League of Ireland from his time spent in Scotland with Celtic and loan spells at Alloa and Dundee.

It's his first season representing his hometown club in the team voted on by his peers and he shares the accolade with teammates Mark Connolly and Pat Hoban this term.

With Derry heading to St Patrick's Athletic tonight intent on securing a win which would bring their league title quest down to the wire and a likely winner-takes-all showdown with Shels next week at Brandywell, Duffy can't help but think of the potential rewards come November 1st.

Derry City Pat Hoban celebrates a goal with Michael Duffy.

And he admits he will take confidence from his selection in the class of 2024 going into tonight's mouth-watering clash against the Super Saints.

"I'm delighted, it's a great achievement," beamed Duffy. "Obviously all the players you play against all year voting for you to be in the team of the year is brilliant.

"I didn't think I'd be in it to be honest but I'm delighted to be there, it's a great accolade. Maybe it's just in my head.

"Other years I've been in the team of the year I felt I was more consistent throughout the whole year so maybe it's because it's only been from midseason on, that's the reason I'm thinking that but I suppose there's been no real standouts in the league this year. Everyone has hit form at different times.

"I'm glad I'm in it and obviously I'll take confidence from that."

Hoban has featured in the team of the year an incredible FIVE times dating back to 2013 and Duffy doesn't expect that run to end anytime soon for the man sitting proudly as the league's top goalscorer with 14 goals going into the final two matches.

"Pat's been unbelievable this year and for how many years? Just an out-and-out goalscorer and he'll continue to do that. So it's brilliant for Pat to get back in it again."

Of course Hoban and skipper Patrick McEleney are two of the absentees for tonight's match but Duffy believes he can take the mantle and help fire the team to one of the biggest wins in their history.

"Obviously they're big losses for us in that way, they've been there and done it how many times. I think I know what to expect of myself anyway and would try to feed that into the players. Going into this match this week there's no nerves, I really can't wait.

"This week in training everyone has been enjoying it and we just want to have that same feeling of excitement instead of nerves because this is where we want to be.

"On the pitch I'll try to bring my experience and try to give everything to help us get the three points on Friday."

Derry boss Higgins wasn't surprised at the impact both Duffy, Hoban and Connolly have made on his team this season and felt their respective inclusions in the Team of the Year was justified.

“The lads have been around the block and they've all had good seasons. Mickey Duffy is really coming to the boil now. The last few weeks has been the first time probably in a couple of years where he's pain free injury free and playing without pain touch wood that continues because when he's free and when he's enjoying his football he's an outstanding player.

"Mark and Pat have been around as well, they've had good seasons so it's a good boost.”

With Hoban rated doubtful to feature in the final three games of Derry's season, including the FAI Cup Final on November 10th, Higgins refused to rule the strike out.

“Pat's the best you'll see at turning four week injuries into two week injuries and six week injuries into three week injuries because he does everything the letter of the law. He's meticulous in his rehabilitation so Pat I wouldn't rule anything in or out.”

“He's got 14 in 34 games; he's missed four or five games so he's actually got one and two really when you average it up I've been more than happy with Pat's contribution. I don't look at the last amount of games I look at it over the course of a season. He's the top goalscorer in the league and he's averaging one and two so it's the amount of games that he's been fit.”