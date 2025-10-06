MICHAEL Duffy admits his 'legs were gone' during the final 10 minutes of Sunday's battle with Sligo Rovers but he never lost belief he could find a precious late winning goal.

​The 31-year-old Derry City talisman completed a memorable week which began with the signing of his new contract by popping up in the 94th minute to head home the decisive goal in front of the North Stand.

It was a 'great feeling' for the Galliagh man who knows his 10th league goal of the season is a significant one and could go a long way to bringing European football back to Foyleside after a season long absence.

It opened up a four point gap on third placed Bohemians who have a game in hand but with three games left Derry has strengthened their grip on second and a potential Uefa Europa League spot.

SPECIAL FEELING . . . Michael Duffy celebrates his winning goal against Sligo Rovers.

Duffy made no bones about his desire to finish his trophy-laden career at his hometown club and he's hoping for lots more 'special' European nights at Brandywell.

"That was a great feeling," he beamed afterwards. "That was a big one tonight and we needed that too. We've had a lot of frustrating draws at the Brandywell this year. I think we dug in the whole night and it just felt like we were going to score.

"My legs were gone there for the last 10 minutes but I still had that belief that I would get a chance or someone else would get a chance and happily it just fell to me right at the end. It was a great ball from Robbie [Benson] and a brilliant feeling.

"It's been a great week for me. I'm obviously delighted with the new deal. I'm where I want to be. That's what I've said since I've come back to the club, I want to stay here.

Michael Duffy applauds the Brandywell support.

"I want to finish my career here and the main thing is I want to be successful here. So I just hope we can hopefully finish strong, finish second and build on that and go at it next year.

"That was brilliant for us tonight and I'm delighted to top the week off with a goal."

Derry are within touching distance of qualifying for Europe and Duffy is determined to bring those ‘special nights’ back to Foyleside.

“European nights are just different. You're playing against completely different opposition from all over Europe and there would be special, special nights here. That night we beat KUPS here - that was one of the best nights I've had since I came back.

"So it would be great to secure Europe and have some special nights to look forward to next year."

Should Shamrock Rovers win the league and cup double, the Europa League spot would go to the league’s second placed team.

It’s a huge incentive but Duffy’s not getting too carried away just yet with games against Waterford, Rovers and Cork City to come.

“It would obviously be great to finish in second and maybe end up in the Europa League.

"You get two cracks then at Europe which would be great for us but we'll just look ahead to the Waterford game in two weeks' time. Hopefully we can go down there and keep this run going, get another big win and we'll worry about the rest when it comes.”

The former Celtic man has 11 goals in all competitions this season and nine assists and he's surely a leading contender for the League of Ireland's player of the year award.

And he credits Derry boss Tiernan Lynch for driving him on this term.

"That's what I wanted and to be fair since the manager came in he was onto me straight away to get my numbers up from last year.

"He's always been on me throughout the year and it drives me. I'm delighted to get there and hopefully I can get double figures in assists as well which would be nice.”