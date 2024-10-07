Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​MICHAEL Duffy hopes Derry City can capitalise on the buzz generated by reaching the FAI Cup Final.

And the in-form winger is relishing the prospect of a season-defining Brandywell double-header which could put the Foylesiders into the driving seat in the league title race!

​The team's title bid hit the buffers after their last outing in the league against cup final opposition Drogheda but back-to-back defeats for rivals Shelbourne and that memorable semi-final win over Bohs at Dalymount at the weekend has injected new life into the Candy Stripes' historic domestic double chances.

Derry City's ticket allocation for the 2024 FAI Cup decider in the south stand of the Aviva Stadium are released at noon today and Duffy - who netted a brilliant brace against Bohs on Friday night - is hoping to cash in on the feel-good factor surrounding the club when they return to league duties this weekend.

It's a massive double header of home fixtures as four points from Derry's two games in hand would be enough to see Ruaidhri Higgins' charges reclaim leadership of the Airtricity Premier Division table on goal difference with three games to go.

Six points, however, will be the target, insists Duffy who is excited about one of the most hotly contested title run-ins in quite some time.

"The fans have been unbelievable in the Brandywell these last few games," said Duffy. "They've helped get us through with some big results.. So it's on to Friday. I'm sure it will be a packed house. We're looking forward to it. It's a massive game and hopefully we can go and get the three points.

"After Drogheda it was a disappointing night but we switched off. The goal was to get to the cup final and we can focus on the league after that. That's the goal now. There's a massive few weeks coming up but we'll take it game by game. So on to Friday. Let's go!"

Derry City fans were in fine voice at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

The Brandywell support can play a significant role over the next week and Duffy was delighted his two goal salvo ensured another big day out at the Aviva for the people of Derry.

"The fans were unbelievable tonight. This stadium, whenever it's packed out it's rocking. Our fans came down in their numbers, a sell out and they sang all night and I'm so happy we could get the big win and celebrate with them in the end. It's a big day out now.

"It's a big day out now for the whole city and for all our friends and family.

"We all remember how good it was two years ago and the numbers we brought to Dublin was a joke and I just hope we can do that again."

​BUILDING MOMENTUM . . . Michael Duffy knows the importance of the Brandywell double header. Photo Credit: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Duffy was involved in Derry's 2012 FAI Cup winning squad but was too young to play a part in the game. He went on to win the cup in 2018 and 2020 with Dundalk before lifting it with his hometown club in 2022.

The Galliagh man is delighted to have the opportunity to experience it once again.

"It's unbelievable. That's where you want to be. It will bring back fond memories for us from the last time we were there.

"That topped it off for me, the whole city being there and all my friends and family and the celebrations afterwards in the city, It was an unbelievable few days, even the build-up to it.

"After going around the town with the cup it was a brilliant buzz. We're excited for that and will focus on that when it comes."

