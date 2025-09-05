​DERRY CITY is understood to be in advanced talks with Michael Duffy over a new long term contract which would keep the winger at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

​The Galliagh native, who turned 31 years-old last July, has been an ever-present and a real driving force for Tiernan Lynch's troops this season in the club's attempts to secure European football.

In fact Duffy – who has nine goals and 11 assists this term - and goalkeeper Brian Maher are the only players to have started every game this season!

The ex-Celtic man, who is coming to the end of his fourth season since returning to Foyleside from Dundalk, has made no secret of his desire to finish his career at his hometown club and both parties are confident that they can agree and announce a new deal for the talented winger in the coming days.

"I have another year next year, so I'm still under contract for another year," Duffy said in a recent interview. "I would love to be here for... look, until I finish my career would be ideal. I'm from Derry, I don't want to go anywhere else. So the longer I'm here, the better, really.

"I'm really enjoying it here at the minute. It's great. So hopefully I'll be here for a long time." Derry boss Lynch is certainly keen to tie down his star man and negotiations over a new contract opened this week with a breakthrough now expected to be imminent. Duffy became the first winner from the Brandywell club to pick up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award in two-and-a-half years when landing the accolade for June after a string of stunning performances. He reached 50 goals for Derry across two spells at the club during an outstanding individual display in the 7-2 thrashing of Waterford in July - becoming just the 12th player to reach that milestone for the Candy Stripes.

The in-form winger also provided four assists in that match - the first player to do so in a single match since Ross Tierney back in June 2021.

Following his successful spell at Dundalk where he won two Premier Division titles, there were five or six clubs vying for his signature but Duffy made it clear he was only interested in a return to Derry where he is keen to see out the rest of his playing days.

Sealing Duffy's signature would be a major coup for Lynch and the club heading into the final seven matches of the season.