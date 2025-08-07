Michael Duffy says Derry City are gearing themselves up for 10 cup finals to finish their league campaign.

MICHAEL Duffy believes 'the best is yet to come' from Derry City's summer signings as the Brandywell outfit look to 'get back on track' against Cork City tonight.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 31 year-old attacker reckons competition within the Derry ranks has been strengthened significantly last month with the five new additions brought in by Tiernan Lynch.

The Brandywell club will be relying on a seismic collapse from Shamrock Rovers and plenty of favours from elsewhere if they're to stand any chance of reigning in an 11 point gap with just 30 points available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Lynch insists the club must be 'looking at the bigger picture' and beyond this season as they continue to overhaul the squad and Duffy is confident they're going in the 'right direction'.

"There's still 10 games left and a lot can happen within those 10 games," said Duffy who isn't about to raise the white flag any time soon. "We just have to get back on track and get back to how we were playing a month ago.

"It dipped a wee bit over the last few weeks although we were still decent against Bohs and in the first half the other night, so we will take positives from that.

"We have a lot of things to work on and improve on but we just have to get back to where we were at and put in a big performance to get three points on Friday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has the influx of players last month been a factor in the team's inconsistency?

New City signing Dipo Akinyemi and Michael Duffy celebrate. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"It probably does have an impact. Whenever we had the same team for four or five games we won a lot of those games and kept clean sheets.

"Players come and go and I think the players we've brought in have been brilliant. They've only been training for two or three weeks and have been playing the games. I think the best of them is yet to come.

"Give them another few games and they'll be right at it. They'll be brilliant. The squad is getting a lot stronger and everyone is fighting for places. So as a group we're in a great place. It's just getting back to winning ways now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can see it in training every day. It's competitive and everyone is fighting for their places. The lads are really good lads as well and get on well with everyone as well so it's going in the right direction."

Michael Duffy hits the post against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry get a chance to bounce back from last Sunday's defeat in Tallaght when bottom club Cork City arrive at Brandywell and Duffy can't wait to get back playing in front of the home support.

"They're fighting for their lives and they had that win (against Galway) coming. They've been unlucky the last few weeks not to get the results. They finally got it and will get a lot of confidence from that.

"At the minute we'll just look at how we're going to win games and not worry about anyone else. Just get back to where we were at and I think we can do that. As I said, we're in a good place. We all spoke about it yesterday and we're looking forward to Friday now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Brandywell has been brilliant this year. We've put in a couple of great performances and had a decent record there the last couple of months. The atmosphere has been brilliant this year, the new stand has brought even more life into it.

"The new boys have been asking about Brandywell and they'll be looking forward to Friday."

It's a match Derry will be expected to win but Duffy insists there's no added pressure, stressing the importance of every game from now until the end of the campaign.

"We know how important every game is. The next 10 games will be treated like cup finals. They have to mean everything to us and we have to do whatever it takes to win these games. I think we all have that mentality anyway.

"We all have that mindset because we all want to be successful here.

"So I wouldn't say it's added pressure. It just needs to be done as that's the direction we want to go in."