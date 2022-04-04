The 19-year-old, who has signed a two year deal with the Rapids’ MLS NEXT Pro team, also conceded that forcing his way into Ruaidhri Higgins’ starting line-up over the next season or two was going to be tough.

“Ruaidhri had spoken to me way before Christmas and I was offered a two year deal but I had to explore the other opportunities,” he explained.

“I have to admit because I had such a great season with Derry last year, I would have loved to have signed for Derry but breaking into the first team and getting game time was a big issue for me.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Harris celebrates with his Derry City U19's team-mates after scoring the winning spot-kick against Bohemians U19's. Picture by George Sweeney

“The minute the move to Celtic didn’t happen I wasn’t the happiest man in the world but I still believed I could get away and get something sorted. I’ve always felt I was good enough to make the step.

“Derry was still an option to be honest but the chance to play in America and have that life experience in America was very appealing.

“Derry are doing well at the minute which is great to see. They have a really, really strong side. I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to get playing, but I have to admit that Derry was always an option and I’m very grateful for that.

“However, getting the chance to play in America and having that chance to travel throughout a different part of the world is something I’m looking forward to and I can’t wait to get going.

“Hopefully I go in and bring something that they don’t have already and that in turn will mean that I will hopefully get a contract extension.”

Last season Harris, along with the likes of Evan McLaughlin, Patrick Ferry, Caolan McLaughlin and Caoimhin Porter, all featured in the Candy Stripes first team squad having come up through the club’s youth ranks.