Michael McCrudden completes move from Derry City to Cliftonville

MICHAEL McCrudden will once again team up with Creggan man, Paddy McLaughlin after completing his transfer from Derry City to Irish League leaders, Cliftonville.

The 28 year-old forward, who joined Derry City last February on an 18 month deal, played under Cliftonville boss, McLaughlin when at Institute in 2018.

The Reds, who also signed former City right-back, Conor McDermott on a permanent deal last month, announced the signing this evening and will hand the Top of the Hill native the number 15 jersey as they look to challenge for the league title.

When asked recently about McCrudden's future, Derry City boss, Declan Devine said they wouldn't say 'no' should a team show interest.

"We've got to continue to push the players that are here at the minute and try and bring other players in," said Devine. "There are players who will certainly move on over the coming weeks.

"A lot of things happen for certain different reasons. We've tried with players here in the past and they just haven't been up to it or haven't bought into the values that we hold as a football club.

"The people who are here at this moment in time, every single one of them have come into training over the last couple of days and have been magnificent to work with. If somebody comes in for our players then we're not saying 'no' but also we have to make sure we continue to improve and have a high level of player here.

"Ultimately that's what it's about and we have to ensure our squad gets better. The modern day game is about having a tight group who are all pulling in one direction. Having people who are chomping at the bit to get on the pitch and that's what we need this year."

McCrudden endured a difficult year at the Brandywell in 2019 following his long-running transfer from Institute after suffering a broken metatarsal last March in an innocuous training ground challenge. McCrudden missed 22 games from February to July before going on to make just eight starts and 11 appearances from the substitutes’ bench.