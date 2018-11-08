Michael McCrudden wins Goal of the Month accolade

INSTITUTE'S Michael McCrudden's stunning volley against Warrenpoint Town has been named Goal of the Month for October, by the NI Football Writers Association.

McCrudden's outrageous effort from the angle found the top corner as 'Stute defeated Warrenpoint 1-0 at Milltown.

The ex-Derry City man is no stranger to NIFWA awards, as he has twice been named NIFWA Championship Player of the Year and in August, he won the Premiership Player of the Month award.

The striker has played a major role in Paddy McLaughlin's side's reasonable start of the season, as he has netted six goals in the top flight.