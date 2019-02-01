Mixed reaction over Celtic’s January transfer dealings

Scott Brown is staying at the club for two more years – but reaction amongst the Celtic support to the closure of the January transfer window has been mixed to say the least with many singularly unimpressed by activity that appears to have secured more long-term loan signings than permanent arrivals.

Celtic meanwhile travel to Perth on Sunday to face Tommy Wright’s St. Johnstone for the second time this week – a 2-0 home win at Parkhead on Wednesday seeing Brendan Rodgers’ men stretch their lead at the top of the Premiership to six points.

On their last visit to McDiarmid Park almost three months ago Celtic overwhelmed their hosts 6-0 with James Forrest netting four goals, although that heavy defeat did produce an impressive reaction from Saints, who promptly embarked on an eight-match unbeaten run for the loss of just two goals.

Kieran Tierney, Dedryck Boyata, Filip Benkovic, Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard remain unavailable through injury. Boyata, Benkovic and Rogic will all be out until March at the earliest – and Brendan Rodgers spoke of the blow that the absence of the Australian midfielder in particular represents.

“It’s a real blow for us. He’s seen a knee specialist in London - but we’ll be without him for a while,” Rodgers said.

He came back from international duty with Australia, having injured his knee when he fell awkwardly. He now needs an operation on his knee – it’s not what we expected but that’s the way football works. It’s unfortunate.”

For St. Johnstone, Tommy Wright’s squad have been boosted in the transfer window by the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Cammy Bell and midfielder Sean Goss, who could feature tomorrow.