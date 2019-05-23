Nathan Boyle feels Finn Harps have nothing to fear at Derry City

Striker Nathan Boyle feels Finn Harps will have no fear taking on Derry City tomorrow night.

The North West derby with be Ollie Horgan men’s first competitive game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and Boyle feels there will be a special atmosphere.

“It is going to be a ding dong battle indeed and we are looking forward to it,” he insisted.

“The Brandywell is a lot bigger, so there’s going to be a lot of running to do on Friday. But hopefully we can play ourselves as well, there’s going to be plenty of room for us to play and we’ll not be fearing anything, we are looking forward to it and there’s no reason why not too.

“The atmosphere is going to be very good, especially in the Brandywell now with that new Mark Farren Stand, the fans are on top of you, but we are going to be full of confidence going into it.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be because when Derry came to Ballybofey there wasn’t much in the game, even when we were down to 10 men.

“It was a battle and the pitch wasn’t great, but we’ll be full of confidence going into Friday night.

“There will be a big crowd at the Brandywell and even people who don’t really have any interest in football coming into the game, just because of the build-up coming from the last game and with it being a derby, so it will be exciting.”

The former City front man played the full 90 minutes against Shamrock Rovers on Monday and he hopes now to get more of a longer run in the starting line-up.

“There has been different kind of reasons why I have been in and out of the side this season, but although I haven’t been hitting the form that I wanted to hit, but I want to get the confidence up again, but I felt tonight I wasn’t far away.” he added.

“It was a tough shift obviously against a good Rovers side but I’m not far away.”

Currently just above UCD, Boyle knows even at this early stage it looks a straight battle between themselves and the Students to avoid the drop back into the First Division and he believes the mistakes they made against Shamrock Rovers is something they need to cut-out.

“That has been happening to us all year, just switching off, losing men, stuff like that and we need to cut that out,” he added.

“We showed that in the last four games before the Rovers game, we got two draws and two wins and that’s the difference. In this 10 team league you can’t give away those half chances because you are just going to get punished

“Our battle is between ourselves and UCD, because at the minute there’s no one else really close to us two. “So we are fighting against them at the minute. We’ll be looking to get three points on Friday.

“We haven’t been playing overly bad. Against Rovers we were a wee bit off it compared to the Waterford game.

“Rovers moved the ball very quick in the first half, but we came back into it. We didn’t create a lot apart from long balls and stuff, but we won’t get too down over it because we have a quick turn around and two massive games coming up.”