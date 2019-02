Neil Lennon has been appointed interim manager of the Hoops so with this in mind we thought we would take a look back over some of the most talented footballers he brought to Parkhead.

1. Leigh Griffiths Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014 for 1m; has scored more than 70 goals in 128 appearances. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Joe Ledley Signed by Lennon in 2010 on a free transfer after leaving Cardiff City; went on to win three Scottish Premier League titles before joining Crystal Palace in 2014. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Emilio Izaguirre Lennon signed the Honduras international for 650,000 and would go on to make 175 appearances before leaving for Saudi Arabia club Al-Fayha FC in 2017; joined Celtic again in 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Fraser Forster Lennon brought Forster to Parkhead on loan in 2010 from Newcastle United; went on to win three Scottish league titles and two Scottish Cups. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more