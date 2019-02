Neil Lennon has been appointed interim manager of the Hoops so with this in mind we thought we would take a look back over some of the most talented footballers he brought to Parkhead.

1. Leigh Griffiths Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014 for 1m; has scored more than 70 goals in 128 appearances. pa Buy a Photo

2. Virgil van Dijk Signed by Lennon for Celtic from Dutch side, Groningen, for 2.6m in 2013; would go on to move from Southampton to Liverpool for 75m and is regarded as one of the world's best defenders. pa Buy a Photo

3. Gary Hooper Signed by Lennon from Scunthorpe United for 2.4m in 2010; would go on to score 63 goals in 95 appearances for Celtic. pa Buy a Photo

4. Kris Commons Signed by Lennon from Derby County for 300,000 in 2011; made almost 150 appearances for Celtic scoring 64 goals before leaving for Hibs in 2016. pa Buy a Photo

