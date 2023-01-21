Derry City Women's new manager Paul Dixon.

The 33-year-old, who started coaching at 16, helped out the local grassroots development officers with schools and summer programmes prior to pursuing coaching as a career.

The Ballykelly native has worked with Limavady Women FC, Southampton Women FC and the girl’s excellence programme in Northern Ireland. He has also spent time coaching in the USA before working in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season the City Women’s team had a somewhat turbulent campaign both on and off the pitch, losing a host of committee members and a few managers, so they’ll be hoping for better things this year.

Speaking at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Dixon gave his initial thoughts following his appointment: "I am delighted to have the opportunity and I'm under no illusions about the challenge ahead,” he explained.

"Looking at last year's league table of a rock bottom finish, no wins and only three goals scored, we definitely have work to do. But I believe with a new culture and a 1 per cent better each day mindset, then we can change the perception of Women's football in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derry City is such a historic club and the biggest task is to restore pride in the badge on the Women's side. We need young girls in the area to grow up wanting to be part of that success.