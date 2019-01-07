NI Football League Premiership fixtures rearranged

The Danske Bank Premiership table will become more clearer in the coming weeks.

The NI Football League can confirm dates and times for all the outstanding Danske Bank Premiership matches still to be played this season.

Leaders Linfield make the trip to Newry City, while also on Tuesday January 22 (KO 7.45pm) fellow contenders Ballymena United entertain Institute.

While next month's action gets underway on Friday February 1, with Newry City hosting Glentoran (KO 7.45pm). On Tuesday February 5, Glenavon take on Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts come up against Coleraine.

While on Tuesday February 26, Glentoran face Warrenpoint Town at the Oval; Ballymena United have home advantage over Cliftonville and for the second time in a matter of weeks David Healy's Linfield visit Newry City.