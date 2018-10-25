NICKY LOW: ‘That’s me finished at Derry’

Nicky Low - the club’s former Player of the Year winner - has confirmed over social media his exit from Derry City.

The Scotland-born midfielder took to Facebook with a post confirming “that’s me finished at Derry”, highlighting in the message “a frustrating season on and off the park”.

Low has spent two spells on the books with City, winning individual honours as well as playing a role in last month’s EA Sports Cup final triumph.

The full message is as follows: “Well people it’s time to say goodbye for the last time as that’s me finished at Derry, been a frustrating season on & off the park for the club. But happy to have at least leave with a league cup medal to show! I have loved my last 2 seasons here meeting great people along the way. Would just like to thank everyone at the club & fans for making me feel at home since day one I appreciate it. I will be back to support one day & visit this great city! To all the lads I wish yous all the best with your futures & hope yous are successful. Nicky”

City wrap up the SSE Airtricity League season on Friday away to St Patrick’s Athletic, sitting seventh in the Premier Division on 42 points from 35 games.