Derry City players applaud supporters after their victory in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Derry City at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile

TIERNAN Lynch insists he's more ‘determined’ than ever to guide Derry City to an elusive league title after his first season ended with a hard fought victory at Turner's Cross on Saturday which cemented runners-up spot.

​Lynch finished the league campaign with a 50% winning percentage and a ninth away win of the season - not bad for his maiden campaign in the League of Ireland given the significant movement of players in and out the Brandywell gates during 2025.

The record books will show Derry finished just three points behind champions Shamrock Rovers, however, Lynch knows there's lots of work to be done in the close season to bridge that gap.

He admits it's been a 'learning curve' but insists he wouldn't be in the job if he felt he couldn't end the 28 year for a Premier Division title.

Michael Duffy of Derry City reacts after his side's victory in Cork.

When asked how he felt about securing second place with a fourth win on the spin, Lynch reckons it's been a 'progressive' season.

"I suppose all things being equal you're looking at that and thinking, ‘first season, learning the league, new team, implementing game models, trying to understand all that's going with it' - but I'm certainly not going to stand and tell you it's been a successful season.

"I don't see it as being a successful season. I see it as a progressive season and we have to go away and reflect and look at the things we didn't do so well, the things we did do well. We have to look at getting some new faces in and get ourselves ready for next year."

A ten match unbeaten run in the league which included that memorable win against Rovers, was an impressive way to end the year and Lynch hopes it can provide a platform and instil 'a winning mentality' needed to launch another title tilt next season.

Derry City players celebrate their side's winning goal, scored by Michael Duffy at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile

"That's massive [that they bring that form into next season]. Last week at Brandywell the place was absolutely rocking. It was probably the best atmosphere since I've been here.

"It's our job as a team to create that on a weekly basis. We have to get the fans behind us. We have to get them off their seats and buzzing about our team and the way we play and the things we do. That's our objective.

"So I'm pleased. It's all about creating mentalities and winning is contagious as is losing.

"Our job is to try and create a winning mentality at this club. "We don't always get good performances but as long as you win football games and that's what you're always going to get from teams who are going to be successful. That has to be our objective.

A Derry City supporter in fancy dress celebrates after his side's victory.

"We will go away and reflect on the season and probably kick ourselves in certain situations but that's part and parcel of the journey. As long as we come back stronger and learn from it then hopefully we'll be in a better place.

"Anybody that thinks Derry City will now go on and win everything in front of them, that's not the case. This is going to be a grind.

"We have to keep trying to improve and keep trying to work hard every single day. We have to change our mentality, change how we think and change how we train. Change our levels of professionalism and then we'll get there. But I wouldn't be here if I didn't think we could do that. We just have to keep working at it."

He will watch next Sunday's FAI Cup Final between Rovers and Cork and will be cheering on the Hoops knowing a first FAI Cup double for the Dubliners since 1987 will land Derry City their place in next year's Uefa Europa League.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted to sign off with a win.

"I'd be telling you lies if I said 'no' [he wouldn't be supporting Rovers]. So absolutely. Listen, no disrespect to Cork but it's all about Derry City for me and if we can get that opportunity I want to grab it with both hands."

Lynch will take time to reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly of his maiden year on Foyleside but insists he's 'loved every minute'.

"It's a great league. It's an unbelievable football club. It's a massive football club and it probably just makes me more determined and us more determined as a staff and group to get this right for the people of Derry City.

"We're very open and honest and don't shy away from things when we feel we need to do better or feel we've done wrong. We've been poor in certain situations and we take that on the chin. This has definitely been a learning curve for us but we've loved every minute of it.

"I think it's a fantastic league and I love being part of a massive football club and this is a massive football club. Our job now and every waking hour is about how we get this club to where it deserves to be. We know it won't be easy but we're determined to get it there."

New signings and player departures brought with it inconsistency in terms of team selection and performances but Lynch appeared to get things right in the final months of the season as Derry ended strongly and as the form team in the league.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher applauds supporters.

At what stage did he feel it began to click together?

"I think probably the most impressive performance from us that I remember was away to Bohs," he answered.

"We won the game but it was probably the best we've been as far as all the things we've been working on, on a daily basis and our game model in and out of possession, transition, so that was probably the game that gave us the confidence.

"We had a lot of good results this year. We went to Bohs and won, went to Pats and won, went to Shels and won. We didn't go to Tallaght and win unfortunately but those are all things we have to work at now. We have to improve and those are things that are very much on our bucket list.

"This bunch of boys did brilliantly over the last number of games but there's still areas we feel we're short and areas where we feel we need to improve.

"Our job will be to try and do everything in our powers as a club, not just me as a manager but as a club - the board, the staff - to make sure we get in what we need or as close to what we need. We have a very clear vision of what we want to do and where we want to go. Our job now is to try and fulfil that."

It was fitting that it was talisman Michael Duffy - who netted his 12th goal of the season with that Turner's Cross header - was the man to cement runners-up spot on the final day. Although a point would’ve been sufficient given Shelbourne were held by St Pat’s and finished four points adrift in third.

It wasn’t pretty at wet Turner’s Cross in front of a paltry 1,840 attendance - although 142 of those were City fans who travelled the six hour journey from Foyleside to Cork. They were in fine voice as they showed their appreciation of a team which has rallied and battled hard to finish the campaign strongly. Of course Cork City will have a major say on who represents the league in the Europa League next year as the Leesiders attempt to cause a cup shock against the league champions.

Based on this showing, particularly the first half, that appears a long shot for the Rebels.

The decisive moment in this contest arrived on 33 minutes when the impressive Carl Winchester crossed brilliantly into the penalty area and Duffy sent a glancing header into the bottom corner.

Brian Maher, celebrating his 25th birthday, produced a stunning match-winning save to deny Sean Maguire from close range in the second half in the best of Cork's chances.

"It was hard fought,” offered Lynch. “We were probably disappointed tonight in our performance. Listen, we knew it would be a really difficult game. We knew Turner's Cross is a difficult place to come.

The pitch was heavy and we didn't get to play the football we wanted to play. But once you get to the business end of the season, as much as we all want to put in good performances, it's about results and getting three points.

"Our objective was to try and finish second today and thankfully we did that.”