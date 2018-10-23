NORTH WEST CUP: Eoin Bradley brace sends Coleraine through to semi finals

A youthful Coleraine side progressed to the semi finals of the Eventsec North West Senior Cup following a 2-1 win over Dergview.

Steven Douglas and Eoin Bradley were the only first team regulars to take to the field.

And the experienced striker did the business for the Bannsiders as he scored twice from the spot to see off Dergview.

Rory Brown saved Adam Buchannan’s penalty on 38 minutes before Bradley slotted home from the spot at the other end. Buchannan tied things up on 54 minutes before Bradley fired in another penalty on 58 minutes.

Institute bounced back from 2-0 down to beat Portstewart 6-3 at the Brandywell with Stephen Curry hitting a brace.

Ballinamallard United also hit the goal trail as they ran out 5-1 winners over Ardstraw at Ferney Park.

The remaining quarter final between Limavady United and Moyola Park was abandoned due to floodlight failure.