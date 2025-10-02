Institute captain Evan Tweed will be suspended for this weekend's trip to Belfast. Photo: George Sweeney

Institute will be without captain Evan Tweed and Sean O'Kane when they complete back to back games against the Playr-Fit Championship's top two with a visit to Harland & Wolff Welders on Saturday.

Both Tweed and O'Kane were dismissed in last week's frustrating 2-0 defeat at league leaders Annagh United which left the locals eighth in the table and without a win in four league games. That form stands in stark contrast to Welders' recent run which has yielded two wins and two draws from their last four and Hutton acknowledged the Blanchflower Stadium will be a tough test for his young side as he squares up against his good friend Paul Kee in the opposition dug-out

"I know Keeso very well and obviously he's been up with Welders a few years now," explained Hutton, "They’ve invested heavily in the squad to try and get up this year but, look, we just have to look after ourselves.

"We’ve a very young squad and it's a bit of a balancing game between getting them minutes and being competitive. It's a tough venue to go at the best of times and we know what we are going to be facing but it's a challenge we’re looking forward to.

"As someone pointed out recently, if we hadn't have conceded those late goals - I think it was three we conceded in different games after 90 minutes - but if we hadn't we'd have been sitting second prior to Saturday's game. So it can be very deceiving when people just look at the league table. We have been very much in every single game we've played and that's something I've found out; just how competitive this league is. Any team can beat any other on the day. It is a very, very competitive league."

Hutton admitted he was hugely disappointed with some of the decisions given against his team at Annagh, decisions that mean he will have to reshuffle his pack before the trip to Belfast this weekend.

"I didn't think either player should've been sent off last week so that’s a blow," added Hutton, "But especially Sean O'Kane's dismissal. Sean and the Annagh player were running away toward the corner flag and we had Shane Boyle in the centre covering so I don't know how the referee thought it was a professional foul. In fairness to the Annagh winger, he's told Sean afterwards that he won the ball so I'm not sure how the referee came up with his decision.

"We also had a stonewall penalty turned down when it was 1-0 and we still had 11 men on the park. The referee seemed to have the whistle in his mouth but decided against it.

"I actually thought we were in the ascendency second half. We were coming back into the game and, as I say, the first sending off puts us on the back foot. It totally changed the game but against every team we have played, there's been nothing to fear."

Despite his frustration at last week's reversal, Hutton says it remains very early in a season in which he's expecting to see plenty of twists and turns.

"We just have to get on with it," he added, "You hope things even themselves out over the course of the season but, again, we had some very strange decisions away at Dundela as well so maybe we're due a change of luck in that regard. Evan is our captain so he'll obviously be missed and Sean has come to us from Welders so he’d have been looking forward to this weekend. He's done really well for us. He's been impressive in the games he's played so far and both are a big loss.

"We’re not silly, we know it is a results business so we need to start picking up points again but it's still early. There are only nine games played out of 36 so we're only a quarter of the way into it. There's a lot of football still to play.

"A lot of the Welders players are north west based so I'd know quite a few. We'll be playing against some familiar faces but they’ve invested heavily and are understandably hoping to go up, so it should be a good test."