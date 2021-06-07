Paddy McLaughlin makes decision on Cliftonville future

McLaughlin, who has been in charge at Solitude for the past two-and-a-half years, had been heavily linked with the vacant assistant manager's role at Derry City.

But the 41-year-old has decided to extend his spell in north Belfast following talks with Chairman Gerard Lawlor.

The Reds narrowly missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League following their defeat to Larne in Saturday's play-off final.

“We are very pleased to have agreed a new deal with Paddy and look forward to building on the hard work he has done in the last two-and-a-half years," he told the club website.