Paul Doolin confirmed as Portadown manager

Doolin met with Portadown’s Board of Directors on Monday night and will be in attendance at Shamrock Park tonight for the Premiership match against Crusaders.

It is understood first-team coach Trevor Williamson will serve as interim manager tonight as Doolin has yet to meet the players or finalise his backroom team.

However, his first match as Portadown manager will be on Saturday away to Larne.

Paul Doolin - pictured as Drogheda United manager in 2007 during Setanta Sports Cup final success in Belfast - has been named the new Portadown manager. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Portadown today released the following statement announcing Doolin as the replacement for Matthew Tipton:

“Portadown Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Doolin as interim manager until the end of the season.

“The 58 year old from Dublin had two spells as a player at Portadown from 1990 to 1991 and then again from 1994 to 1995 making 99 appearances for the club and becoming the first player to win a League and Cup double both north and south of the border after being part of that historic Portadown 1990/91 side managed by Ronnie McFall who won the double among a host of other trophies that special season.

“Paul’s playing career also seen him have spells at Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Shelbourne, Dundalk and UCD, winning 17 major trophies and appearing in 14 finals including being part of the Shamrock Rovers side who secured a famous four-in-a-row sweep and winning the FAI Cup in three consecutive campaigns as well as being a main stay in the Derry City side who achieved a feat that hasn’t been matched in football in the Republic of Ireland since, winning a domestic treble of the League Cup, the FAI Cup and the league title in 1988/89.

“The midfielder would also go on to win the league and cup double with Shelbourne in 2000 at the age of 36, the fifth time Doolin had achieved this feat in his club career.

“Paul would join UCD as player-coach after leaving Shelbourne in 2001 before joining Drogheda in 2003, taking over with the club third from bottom Doolin would steer the Drogs to safety on the final day, beating Bohemians to avoid a promotion-relegation playoff.

“Having just avoided relegation under Doolin he would lead Drogheda to fourth the following season and lead them to a first-ever FAI Cup in 2005 followed by back-to-back Setanta Cup victories in 2006 and 2007 as well as guiding them to the league title for the first and only time in their history and qualifying for the Champions League preliminary rounds in the process (they would be knocked out 4-3 on aggregate by Dynamo Kyiv in the second round).

“The Dubliner’s next stop would be at Cork City, leading them to a third-place finish in 2009, before stepping down following off-field financial problems at the club and going on to take charge of the Republic of Ireland under-19 side between 2010 and 2016, leading them to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2011.

“Paul last managerial position was with League of Ireland First Division club Athlone Town who he managed from August 2021 before departing in November after opting against extending his stint with the Midlanders at the end of his short term deal.

“Paul takes over Portadown with the club sitting 11th in the Danske Bank Premiership.”