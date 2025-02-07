Instiute manager Kevin Deery. Photo: George Sweeney

​Institute manager Kevin Deery believes Saturday's north west derby trip to Limavady United is the perfect fixture to help his shell shocked troops get over last weekend's shock defeat at Dundela.

​Having raced into a commanding three goal lead inside 30 minutes at Wilgar Park following goals from Caoimhin Porter, Aidan Hegarty and Mikhail Kennedy, Deery's men somehow contrived to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as the Belfast club fought back to find the net four times, including three goals in the final 10 minutes, and an injury time winner to break 'Stute hearts and leave Deery scratching his head.

Definitely a tough pill to swallow for a 'Stute team without a league victory in four outings, but if you'd think it wasn't then a great time to be travelling to a Limavady team riding high in second spot in the Playr-Fit Championship table, you'd be wrong: it's exactly what the doctor ordered according to the 'Stute boss.

"It's a perfect chance to recover," explained Deery, "It's a north west derby, probably not one of the more renowned ones because we haven't played each other a lot over the last few years with the clubs being in different divisions, but since Limavady have come up, they're signing really good players.

"They've had investment from the town, the board is backing them and they're going well so it’s a big challenge for us but we have to go up to Limavady and try to get our own season and up and running again as we come into the second half of it now."

And if Limavady's excellent league form has taken some pundits by surprise this season, Deery isn't in the least bit shocked by how well Paul Owens' charges are doing.

"I always thought they would do well because of their recruitment," added the ’Stute manager, "They recruited really well in the summer and they've done the same again in January. They're signing players who are coming down from Premier Division which tells you everything you need to know. That can make a big difference at this level.

"I'm not making excuses but when you compare that to us, we've lost seven or eight to the Premier Division.

"It's clear that if you can attract players from a Premier Division team down to play with you, then you're doing something really well. But we have to back ourselves up there because our meetings this season have all been tight games. Limavady respect us and we respect them but we want to try and get a positive result.

"I believe we've been a match for everyone. Oaky we lost convincingly to Ballyclare at home but every other game has been really tight and we've come out on the wrong end of a few results.

"We've drawn a lot of games but, again, we've scored seven goals in our last three games. In those games we've gone out of the Irish Cup, we've drawn with Ballyclare and we've lost a game 4-3 at Dundela so we are scoring goals, it's just we need to keep our heads now in and dig in to get a result, and the next one is Limavady."

Deery, who says he’s closing in on a fully fit squad for the first time this season, admits last week's reversal was a difficult one to analyse and an even tougher one to get over for both himself and the players.

"We were obviously hurting because we were 3-0 up away from home. To lose a game is never nice but especially not like that. Speaking to the players afterwards, it doesn't happen too often - it might be a first for myself – but, no, we're very motivated to go to Limavady.

"We've been really competitive in all our games so it's just a matter of coming out on the right side of a big result which would give us all a big lift as our injured players come back and the new players start to make their mark.

"Young Aidan Hegarty in particular has stood out in his first few games with us. He's made a good impact and we have to go up with a positive approach and try to win the game at Limavady.

"Last Saturday was just a crazy match, a crazy game. Dundela is a really tight pitch, a tight venue, and they're renowned for doing that to teams up. However, all that being said, we definitely could have managed the game better, myself included.

"We ended up coming out on the end of a shocker. Obviously leading 3-0, then 3-1 at half time, and to concede in the 90th minute to lose 4-3, it was gut wrenching for everyone but this is where have to find out what we are about by trying to dig out a big win against Limavady who are flying in the league.

"We've had tight games against them already; they got a late equaliser against us in the Brandywell earlier in the season and then they beat us 2-1 up there so we want to come out with a favourable result against them this time.

"If you take Welders, Bangor and Limavady out of it - they have been the three outstanding teams this season, there's no getting away from that – but the rest are really clustered.

"Some of our performances have deserved better but we haven't got what we deserved and we can't feel sorry for ourselves. It sometimes take a big win against one of the teams who are going really well to re-ignite everything but there is belief in our squad.

"The players know they're underachieving and we want to try and put that right this week.”