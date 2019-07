It's the festival of football that improves every year and 2019 was no different as the O'Neill's Foyle Cup served up its annual share of joy, tears, drama and delight with no shortage of superb football.

Every age group saw football skills of the highest order with record breaking crowds out to cheer on teams that travelled across the world to take on local sides and in tournament like no other.

Partick Thistle celebrate their success at the 2019 O'Neill's Foyle Cup.

Here are just a few images from a week that has created memories to last a lifetime.