​OLLIE Horgan reckons it's only a matter of time before Derry City's all star cast kick on after watching them up close in Galway United's 1-1 draw at Brandywell on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Galway assistant manager was expecting Tiernan Lynch's side to come out 'all guns blazing' after their controversial defeat against St Pat's at Richmond Park the previous Monday night.

Derry did come out of the traps quickly and only for some wasted goalscoring opportunities it could've been an altogether different story for the visiting Tribesmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it was, Moses Dyer gave them a 44th minute lead and despite an 54th minute penalty from Michael Duffy, Galway stood firm to keep intact their five match unbeaten start to the season.

Michael Duffy was unfortunate not to score more than one against Galway.

Derry have just one win to their name so far but Horgan expects them to click soon.

"When they click," he began. "You see the talent they have and Tiernan is a great fella. I know him from Larne, from many, many phone calls with him. You look at the quality they have. Shane Ferguson didn't come on the pitch at all tonight and he's a Northern Ireland international with 30 odd games.

"You have Gavin Whyte who has another 30 odd games and Liam Boyce has 50 games. Obviously they haven't clicked as of yet but had they scored early tonight it could've been a long night for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've no doubt they will go from strength to strength and kick on.

"We knew they would go all guns blazing tonight at home with the big crowd.

"I think while they had most of the possession the only chance they had was Michael Duffy cutting in on his right foot that went wide.

"They had a chance just before half-time. Yeah, we were playing second fiddle without doubt but when the game broke up a little bit and got stop-start, we got into the game and Moses [Dyer] got a good goal albeit from a set-piece which got him off the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was important for him and important for us because he will only get better. He’ll get goals!

“It just wasn't falling for him with chances and it's brilliant for him and for us. He's only going to go one way!”

Pat Hickey’s handball from Sadou Diallo’s shot allowed Derry a way back in the game but Horgan wasn’t impressed with the decision from referee Neil Doyle.

“We looked it after the game and at the time we had it right but of course the crowd and the bench are going to look for it, we would do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not a criticism of anyone or anything but for an experienced referee and a good referee you have to be certain.”

Referees have been in the spotlight over the opening weeks of the new season and Derry have been on the wrong end of several big calls including Carl Winchester and Lynch’s respective red cards.

Horgan has called for common sense to prevail and for officials to avoid ‘atomic bombs’ during games.

"When you look at it [penalty] from Derry's side and we watched their game obviously against St Pat's and there's no doubt they were hard done by with two penalties so it evened out for them and we just hope it will even out for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion Pat Hickey had his arm tucked in. “Yes, it hit his shoulder and afterwards his arm came out without touching the ball when it hit his shoulder but you have to be certain and I'm a little bit disappointed with an experienced referee.

"The officials to be fair were extremely courteous and made the game enjoyable for everyone I felt.

“It was a big, big call that went against us but hopefully that will even itself out by the end of the season. "Tonight common sense was very, very good. The fourth official. That’s what it's about. It’s about enjoying. It's about a little bit of slagging and joking. “We don't need the atomic bomb. We don't need the drama and to be fair to them tonight, while Neil got it wrong with the penalty, I thought they were courtesous. They let the game flow to a degree and were very polite and mannerly which isn't always the case.

"Although there's only one or two who take it down. While I am criticising for the penalty decision, I just thought their body language and all of that was very good tonight which is what we want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horgan has been no stranger to run-ins with fourth officials in the past but feels he’s mellowed.

“In the olden days of course there were run-ins but you need a bit of common sense. And I thought tonight the fourth official in particular had that.”