'Our desire is evident' says Lynch as Derry look to close out the season on a high

The gutsy performances of a ‘determined’ Derry City this season has been praised by manager Tiernan Lynch ahead of the final two fixtures.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, Lynch said the team have really put the work in this season as he praised their commitment, passion and sheer determination to overcome any obstacles.

"This group of players all year have been second to none,” he said. “They have worked extremely hard and we’ve obviously pushed them extremely hard and it was always going to take a little bit of time to see the very best of them.

"We have injuries and we have had to chop and change more than we would have liked. We probably struggled all season to get a settled eleven which sometimes can be a good thing in that’s nobody safe, although they have been more injury related rather than form related. I can’t give the players enough credit for the work that they have put in, especially the last number of weeks.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“I think there have been some really, really tough games where our performances maybe haven’t been great, but our commitment, our desire, our togetherness and our willingness has been evident for there for everyone to see.”

With two games to go, Derry go into this weekend sitting in second place in the League on 57 points, behind Shamrock Rovers who are currently on 63 points with a game in hand. There’s still a lot of moving parts and a lot to play for, and a determined Derry knows it.