PADDY McLAUGHLIN: Institute boss demanding derby focus for Coleraine test

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin wants his players learn from their recent trip to Linfield going into tonight’s clash at Coleraine.

McLaughlin is looking for a better mind-set going into the test against last season’s Irish Cup winners.

“It’s important that we start well, because if we are slow starters like we did in the cup last season then we could have the game wrapped, because Coleraine have the quality to do that to you,” he said.

“Look we want to learn from our experience against Linfield but try to put on a better showing at Coleraine. We aren’t going up there just to make the numbers up, we want to try and compete and come away with something from the game, so hopefully we hav learned our lession from the Linfield game and give a better account of ourselves this time around.”

As for Bannsiders skipper Stephen O’Donnell he’s looking forward to coming up against old club.

“To be fair I still have a good few mate’s there and I have said in the past I would love to see them doing well, but Friday night will be different,” he joked.

“Credit to them they have done well, but as I said I have a few mates there and I know a lot about, which hopefully means I’ll be able to pass on a bit of knowledge to our boys and that helps us get a result.”

O’Donnell is hoping the playing under the floodlights at the Showgrounds this evening will help Oran Kearney’s side bounce back from what their disappointing display at Glentoran.

“Our performance wasn’t anywhere near good enough on Saturday,” he insisted.

“It wasn’t anywhere near the levels we have set over the last 18 months so, first and foremost, this week is about us getting back to playing well, playing with the right attitude and the right mentality. If we do that, I’m sure we can get the three points.

“There was a performance last year at home to Warrenpoint that maybe did something similar to us in terms of a wake up call. This year it has happened earlier but the Glens match gives everyone a chance to reset, really look at themselves, and ask ‘Where’s the hunger?’ and ‘How much do we want it?’ but I know the players will do that.

“I think getting a point on Saturday still says a lot about us but this week we’ll be looking to get back to our performance levels and do what we do best and hopefully that gets us the three points. The game can’t come around quickly enough. We can’t wait to get back to the Showgrounds. We know it’s going to be a good game, against a good Institute side but hopefully we can get a good result.”