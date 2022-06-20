Palmer/McDaid Summer Cup glory for Maiden City

City’s match winner Kelly, stepped up to score from the spot before saving the decisive penalty, denying his opposite number, Dylan Doherty, as Maiden City won the shoot-out 8-7.

“Ray is our captain and that’s his fourth trophy he’s won with us this season,” admitted boss Colm Cassidy.

“I fancied in him penalties because he did the same a few years ago for us in a shoot-out and he scored that day too, but as everyone knows it’s a lotto when it comes to penalties.

“Look, Ray’s a good lad and he deserves the win because he has put in the work for us all season.”

