Donegal UL 1 Partick Thistle 2

SCOTTISH club Partick Thistle edged out Donegal Underage League in the final of the Under-14 Foyle Cup Final played in front of a large support at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Just six weeks after losing the Kennedy Cup Final, the Donegal lads were hoping to make amends. And with three representative in three different finals at U13s, U14s and U16s, it promised to be a special day and perhaps weekend for the green and gold county ahead of Sunday's All Ireland Senior Football Championship decider at Croke Park.

It wasn't to be for the U14s however, despite a spirited comeback late in the match as the Foyle Cup will travel back to Firhill Stadium.

Under 14 Foyle Cup Partick Thistle celebrate their win over Donegal League. Photograph: George Sweeney

After a cagey opening first half this final sparked into life in the second half and the Jags were clinical on the counter attack as they ruthlessly punished the Donegal lads with two goals in the space of 11 frantic minutes.

Lewis Munro raced on to a lovely threaded pass from Reece Robertson and expertly fired past Donegal keeper Kieran Carr who did his best to close down the angle.

With 39 minutes on the clock, the Scottish outfit doubled their lead when bustling striker Andy Kovassi broke through the last of Donegal's defensive lines and while his initial shot was saved well by the keeper, he made no mistake with the rebound.

It looked a long way back for the Donegal side but they were handed a lifeline on 46 minutes when match referee Christopher Curran awarded a penalty kick after Alex McGeever was brought crashing down after a lung-bursting run into the box.

Partick's Lewis Munro fires past the Donegal keeper for the opening goal in the U14 final.

Up stepped Aaron McGowan to take the spotkick and he fired into the bottom corner of the net to get Donegal back in the contest.

It proved too little too late for the talented Donegal side who failed to further break the young Jags' resolve.

Donegal has started the game sharply but Partick keeper Piotrek Sikajlo was quick to react off his line to put the fire out on several promising attacks early on.

The Scottish outfit's No. 10 Robertson was pulling the strings and fired a decent effort goalbound from 18 yards but it was saved well by Donegal keeper, Carr.

Partick Thistle's keeper is beaten by an Aaron McGowan penalty for Donegal League. Photograph: George Sweeney

It was a cagey opening 25 minutes with both custodians on top and it was all to play for in a big second half for both teams.

The game opened up at the start of the second half and from a corner kick Donegal came closest to opening the scoring from a well delivered corner kick from skipper Jamie McGee which was met by the head of Zach Coll but his downward header, which looked destined for the bottom corner was saved at the second attempt by the Partick keeper.

Almost immediately it was Siakajlo who started a sweeping move which resulted in the breakthrough goal. It came quickly to Reece Robertson who played a searching pass into the path of Munro who raced beyond Tom McElwaine and fired clinically past Carr and into the far corner with 28 minutes gone.

The Jags doubled their lead on 39 minutes when Kay Kilbride volleyed pass split the Donegal defence and allowed Kovassi to run in behind. The striker's initial effort was saved well by the advancing Donegal keeper but the rebound fell kindly to the feet of the Partick striker who didn't need a third invitation as he applied the finish into the empty net.

There only looked to be one outcome after that but suddenly Donegal were back in the game when Alex McGeever was brought down by Gilo Vickers inside the penalty area and match referee Christopher Curran pointed to the spot.

Up stepped McGowan who confidently sent the keeper the wrong way with his well executed spotkick to half the deficit.

Patrick responded well and almost added a third but for a heroic clearance off the line by Conn O'Baoill to deny Kilbride a tap-in from six yards.

At the other end Donegal's Darragh Edwards' right footed shot was charged down. The rebound fell to him and on his left foot he fired high over the bar on 44 minutes. That was the best Donegal could muster in the final minutes as Partick closed the game out to become 2025 Foyle Cup champions.

Partick Thistle: Piotrek Siakajlo; Ross McMahon, Zac Wood, Kayden Lennox, Oliver Micklin, Gillon Vickers, Lewis Munro, Matthew McLaughlin, Ethan McManus, Reece Robertson, Kay Kilbride, Andy Kovassi, Lewis Meikle.

Donegal: Kieran Carr; Conn O'Baoill, Tom Erskine, Zach Coll, Daragh McGinley, Tom McElwaine, Aaron McGowan, Darragh Edwards, Daimhin Harkin, Jamie McGee, Davyn McGlynn, Kurt O'Banor, Micheal Breathnach, Jake Monaghan, Josh Brennan, Cayal Cafferkey, Dylan McFadden, Alex McGeever, Sean Enright.

Referee - Christopher Curran.