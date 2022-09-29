The St Pat's boss described that result as the lowest point of their season but the Dubliners have experienced a revival of form since the midseason break which sees them heavily involved in the race for European football.

Currently in fourth place, two points behind Dundalk in third with a game in hand, St Pat's go into Friday night's clash with second placed Derry on the back of five consecutive victories.

For Clancy, the match is an opportunity to exact some revenge on the Candy Stripes for that miserable night five months ago.

"It's a huge game," said the former Hibs defender. "We obviously want to put right the fixture we had earlier on in the season here.

"We got beaten 4-0 and it was probably the lowest point for us this season.

"But we're on a good run of form ourselves since the break in midseason and we've won five on the bounce now as well.

"We know it's going to be hard to keep that run going but we're going into the game with confidence and we're hoping to force our way of playing onto the game. If we play well and take our chances I've no doubt we can win."

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins and his opposite number Tim Clancy.

Meanwhile Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins is hoping to clinch what he considers a ‘big win’.