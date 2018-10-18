Peaky Blinders star pays tribute to Celtic and Kieran Tierney in video

Arthur Shelby JR is a notorious charachter on the hit TV show Peaky Blinders but he also appears to have a big soft spot for Celtic and Kieran Tierney.

Actor Paul Anderson, who plays Shelby, donned his famous clothing to film a supportive, albeit sweary, video to the club and their star left-back.

Tierney shared the video on Twitter with ‘Shelby’ appearing in a caravan, expressing his support for the club and kissing a Celtic top with ‘Tierney 63’ on the back.

“Come on you boys in green,” Anderson said in the sweary clip.

“Glasgow’s green and f***ing white. Kieran, this is for you! By order of the f***ing Peaky Blinders”.

Anderson is the latest celebrity to show their support of Celtic and Tierney joining Irish mixed martial arts athlete Conor McGregor.