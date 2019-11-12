Peter Cherrie agrees new deal with Derry City

EXPERIENCED goalkeeper, Peter Cherrie has agreed a new contract with Derry City Football Club.

The 36 year-old Scotsman last week declared his intentions to stay on Foyleside after the club had given him a 'new lease of life'.

He was a crucial member of last season's City team which secured a fourth placed finish, European football and reached the EA Sports Cup Final.

The news will come as a welcome relief to Derry City fans after the departure of midfielder, Greg Sloggett to champions, Dundalk as Declan Devine begins to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2020 campaign.

"He's a fantastic 'keeper and the type of person we want at Derry City," said Devine.

Devine will continue talks with the remaining players from last season's squad who are now out of contract including skipper, Barry McNamee and Jamie McDonagh.

"There's still people from our squad last season we've got to speak to so there's a lot of work to be done over the coming months," added Devine. "Ultimately it's about getting to the 15th of February with a squad we believe will be stronger than the squad we've had in the last campaign.

"We've got to continue to strive to get better but at this moment in time I'll not be signing anyone for the sake of signing someone."